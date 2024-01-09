WORLD
Ethiopia, Somaliland discuss military cooperation after Red Sea port deal
The controversial port agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, along with the initiated discussions at the military level, has the potential to destabilise the Horn of Africa region.
Landlocked Ethiopia has signed an initial agreement with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
January 9, 2024

The military commanders of Ethiopia and Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland have met in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The two men discussed military cooperation amid an escalation in tensions between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa after landlocked Ethiopia signed an initial agreement with Somaliland earlier this month that will give it access to the sea through the Red Sea port of Berbera.

A statement issued on Monday by the Ethiopian military on Facebook said Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff Birhanu Jula and General Nuh Ismail Tani, leader of the Somaliland forces, “discussed possible ways to work together on military cooperation.”

Somalia has rejected Ethiopia's Red Sea port deal with Somaliland, calling it “illegitimate,” a threat to good neighbourliness and a violation of its sovereignty. It also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia after the deal was announced.

The Ethiopian government has defended its decision to sign the deal without Mogadishu’s approval, saying the agreement with Somaliland “will affect no party or country.”

Efforts to access to the Red Sea

The deal gives Ethiopia the opportunity to obtain a permanent and reliable naval base and commercial maritime service in the Gulf of Aden.

​​​​​​​Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations.

The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

SOURCE:AA
