German industrial production unexpectedly fell in November, official data has shown, the sixth straight monthly drop and the latest sign of weakness for Europe's top economy.

Output slipped 0.7 percent on the previous month, after a revised fall of 0.3 percent in October, federal statistics agency Destatis said on Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet had forecast stagnation in November.

Key sectors including motor vehicles, electrical equipment and pharmaceuticals all registered declines, the economy ministry said.

Some areas saw growth, including mechanical engineering and energy-intensive sectors such as chemical and metal production, it said.

The ministry warned that a "rapid turnaround" in factory output was not expected, although it added it would likely recover over the course of the year.

Related Pressure mounts on Olaf Scholz as German economy takes a battering

Technical recession

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said that the "nearer-term picture of German industry gives very little reason for optimism.