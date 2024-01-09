World Health Organization officials have voiced concern about the possible collapse of hospital provision in southern and central Gaza, with hundreds of medical staff and patients having fled facilities for their lives.

Only about a third of Gaza's hospitals are functioning in any way, and some only partly, in the bombed-out enclave following months of Israeli bombardments as part of the military campaign against Palestinians in response to the Hamas' October 7 attacks.

The fighting has intensified in central and southern areas, putting extra pressure on over-burdened hospitals that remain open.

"What we're seeing is really worrying around Al Aqsa Hospital and (an) intensification of hostilities very close to European Gaza Hospital and very close to Nasser (Hospital)," Sean Casey, WHO emergency medical teams coordinator in Gaza, told a Geneva press briefing by video link.

"We cannot lose these health facilities. They absolutely must be protected. This is the last line of secondary and tertiary health care that Gaza has - from the north to the south it 's been dropping, hospital after hospital," he said.

Health system collapsing