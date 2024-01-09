The relations between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan are progressing significantly, fitting the "unshakeable" bond between the two countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Speaking at the joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Tuesday, Fidan emphasised the strategic importance of the steps taken towards institutionalising bilateral relations.

Both sides signed the 2024-2026 work programme as a result of the efforts and decisions made during the sixth Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting, Fidan added, stressing that they discussed ongoing projects between the two countries, the progress of agreements, economic ties, and ways to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of trade.

"We focused on efforts related to the closure of the FETO terror group-owned schools," he said.

The two ministers also discussed increasing collaboration in the health field, said Fidan, adding that efforts are ongoing to transfer Türkiye's healthcare capabilities to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz-Turkish investment fund

Following the meeting, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev praised the two country's bilateral trade and cooperation in the military domain, saying it has the potential for further expansion.

"We reviewed the current state and prospects for further expansion of bilateral strategic and fraternal relations between our two states. Confirming the importance of developing the dynamics of trade and economic cooperation, we expressed our readiness to make joint efforts to increase the level of trade turnover between the two countries. In particular, through the creation of a bilateral Kyrgyz-Turkish investment fund," he said.

Kulubayev also complimented the work of the Kyrgyz-Turkish University Manas as well as the expansion of the Maarif school network.

According to the minister, he also agreed with the Turkish counterpart to continue coordination on international platforms, supporting nominees of each other for different positions and interaction in the Organization of the Turkic States.

Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan border agreement

The Turkish minister Fidan said they also exchanged views on what can be done to make the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) more effective and functional.

"We expressed our satisfaction with Kyrgyzstan's border agreement with Uzbekistan last year," he said.