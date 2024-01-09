Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have agreed to increase the scope of trilateral defence cooperation.

The second Trilateral Defense Collaboration platform meeting was held on Tuesday at the GHQ, the headquarters of Pakistan's army, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. It was attended by senior military officials from the three nations.

The officials discussed prospective collaboration in defence equipment technologies, including research and development, according to the ISPR, Pakistan military's media wing.

"The three sides reaffirmed the importance of combining the intellectual, technical, financial and human resources of the three friendly nations towards the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain," it said.