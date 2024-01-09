TÜRKİYE
Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia meet to expand defence cooperation
Meeting in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, senior military officials from the three nations reaffirm their shared objectives for self-sufficiency in defence.
The defence industry of Türkiye has significantly contributed to the national economy and societal well-being, reaching a record level of $5.5 billion in exports in 2023. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Ayse betul Aytekin
January 9, 2024

Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have agreed to increase the scope of trilateral defence cooperation.

The second Trilateral Defense Collaboration platform meeting was held on Tuesday at the GHQ, the headquarters of Pakistan's army, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. It was attended by senior military officials from the three nations.

The officials discussed prospective collaboration in defence equipment technologies, including research and development, according to the ISPR, Pakistan military's media wing.

"The three sides reaffirmed the importance of combining the intellectual, technical, financial and human resources of the three friendly nations towards the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain," it said.

The historical "brotherly relations" among the three countries were also acknowledged, and the need to enhance the pace of collaboration in pursuit of common goals was reiterated.

The third meeting of the platform will be held during the World Defense Show in Riyadh next month.

The first meeting between the three countries was held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on August 2023.

