One hundred years ago, Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin and US President Woodrow Wilson died within two weeks of each other. The centennial is a good time to reevaluate the legacy of their geopolitical action plans—Leninism and Wilsonianism.

Amidst the Great War in April 1917, Wilson and Lenin articulated two competing messianic and universalist visions for a new world order.

They marked a tectonic shift in geopolitical thinking by injecting ideology into foreign policy with the aim of saving Europe from itself, and the rest of the world from Europe.

All profound geopolitical changes have come from wars—the Westphalian system after the Thirty Years’ War, the Congress System after the Napoleonic conflagration, and the bipolar system after the Second World War.

At each turning point, revisionist statesmen codified new geopolitical paradigms. In 2024, the Ukraine and Gaza crises are undermining Western global dominance and allowing the Global South to finally participate in shaping the world order. Are there world leaders like Lenin and Wilson who can give shape to the new international system?

In his famous address to Congress on April 2, 1917, Wilson reinterpreted the Great War as a struggle of “free and self-governed peoples” against “selfish and autocratic power.”

Calling for the world “to be made safe for democracy,” Wilson articulated the foundational principle of American foreign policy, known as “democratic peace theory” today.

Wilson’s assumption was that an American-led world order would break the European tradition of back-room deals, secret treaties, and espionage. Transparency would become the fabric of a new liberal world order.

Seeking peace without contributions and annexations, Lenin envisioned a transparent revolutionary world order beyond traditional European diplomacy.

Two weeks later upon arriving in Petrograd, Lenin delivered his famous “April Theses” which exposed the Great War as “a predatory imperialist” conflict fueled by “the capitalist nature” of colonial bourgeois governments.

He called for “a new International” of liberated worker and peasant democracies. The Bolshevik vision also contained the millenarian promise of a peaceful golden age.

Lenin treated internationalism as an integral component of socialism. In a move anticipating Wikileaks, the Bolsheviks discredited European diplomacy by publishing the secret agreements between the Russians and their allies, most importantly at the expense of the Ottoman Empire.

Both men shaped the world with narratives that structured and channelled widespread popular discontent.

Lenin and Wilson both believed that ideology could liberate mankind from imperialism and de-colonise international relations after three centuries of the Old World’s dominance. One knows a systemic crisis when alternatives emerge from geographic and political extremes.

Aiming to overcome the geopolitical legacy of the “long nineteenth century,” Wilson and Lenin assumed that the proliferation of ideologically similar regimes would ensure peace. Their visions’ competitive symbiosis would define the fate of the world down to our day.