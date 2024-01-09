It was a scene reminiscent of the Red Scare days, of grainy black-and-white television images of political witch-hunts by the old House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). But rather than hunting for disloyal communist sympathisers, House Committee on Education and the Workforce members were instead hunting for university presidents disloyal to Israel.

“Are you now, or have you ever been, an anti-Zionist?” quipped New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg. “You can see the trap.”

Among the leaders of this new McCarthyism is House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, whose forceful questioning during December's hearing led to the resignation of Liz Magill as president of the University of Pennsylvania.

“One down. Two to go,” said Stefanik, as if hunting for dangerous “commies” rather than college presidents. Stefanik later bagged her second top academic with the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay this month.

In focusing on campus semantics, Congress is failing to call into question actions that are far more serious and damaging to US interests.

Take the decades of illegal anti-Palestinian espionage, covert action and blacklisting of Americans within the US by the Israeli government and its domestic collaborators.

They range from dispatching a secret agent to interfere in a presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump; to launching a covert operation within the US that targets academics who support a boycott of Israel; to conducting a massive operation to spy on and “crush” pro-Palestinian students throughout the country; to establishing a secret Israeli-run troll farm across the US to harass anyone critical of Israel; to hiring Americans to secretly spy on American students and report back to Israeli intelligence.

And then there is Canary Mission, a massive blacklisting and doxxing operation directed from Israel that targets students and professors critical of Israeli policies, and then launches slanderous charges against them.

These charges are designed to embarrass and humiliate them, and damage their future employability. And this is all secretly funded by wealthy Jewish Americans and Jewish-American foundations.

Following the Oct. 7 attack and the launch of Israel’s war on Gaza, members of Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Committee (HPCS) sponsored a letter addressing the conflict.

“Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum,” it said. “For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to 'open the gates of hell,' and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced."

The letter was co-signed by 33 other student organisations and published in the Harvard Crimson, the campus newspaper. Almost immediately, Canary Mission created online profiles for members of the Crimson’s editorial board, along with profiles of the leaders of the HPSC and other campus clubs that co-signed the letter.

The goal of the blacklist was to dox those named, encourage their harassment, and limit their future employment prospects.

“The Mission didn’t stop at creating profiles for student leaders,” noted Owen Ray, a writer for the Massachusetts Daily Collegian. “They doxxed anybody even remotely involved in the publication of the letter. One listed student was a member of the Pakistan Students Association, a club which had co-signed the PSC statement. They were indirectly involved at best, but their membership with a cultural club was enough for the Mission to brand them as hateful antisemites. Another student was a member of the South Asian Law Students Association (SALSA), which also co-signed the controversial letter. They were placed on the website for no reason besides their SALSA membership.”

And once on the blacklist, it is nearly impossible to get off, Ray added. “They’re publishing personal information and holding it over people’s heads. It’s political extortion, it’s dystopian and it discourages political discourse.”

Not content with online slander and blacklisting, Canary Mission agents have also been involved in physical intimidation. At George Washington University, on the eve of a vote on a divestment resolution involving Israeli violations of Palestinian rights, two powerful men in yellow canary outfits suddenly turned up outside the building in which the vote was to take place.