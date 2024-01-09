Palestinian officials accused Israel of a "brutal crime" after footage shared on social media appeared to show a military vehicle running over a dead fighter in the occupied West Bank.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the footage was from a military raid in the city of Tulkarem.

Israel's military confirmed they had killed three Palestinians on Monday night and engaged in gun battles around Tulkarem, but they have not yet responded to AFP news agency's requests for comment on the footage.

The Palestinian ministry said the incident summed up the "culture of hatred" fostered by Israeli forces.

"This complex and brutal crime is not the first and will not be the last in the series of crimes of the occupation and terrorist settler militia members," the ministry said in a statement.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades since October 7, when attacks on Israel by Palestinian resistance group Hamas sparked all-out war, still raging in besieged Gaza.

Israeli forces carry out regular raids in the occupied West Bank, often triggering gun battles with Palestinians.

An Israeli police spokesperson said their forces had carried out an operation with other agencies in Tulkarem on Monday to arrest a "wanted terrorist".

The police gave no detail of the possible charges against the suspect.