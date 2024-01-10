BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Bitcoin prices soar to almost $48,000 after post from SEC's hacked account
US Securities and Exchange Commission says its X account was "compromised" after a post suggested it approved long-awaited launch of new type of investment product, known as an ETF, lifting bitcoin prices.
Bitcoin prices soar to almost $48,000 after post from SEC's hacked account
If the SEC were to give the ETF the green light, analysts widely expect it would broaden the appeal of — and access to — bitcoin and accelerate the adoption of this digital currency. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 10, 2024

An unauthorised message posted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission's official X account, formerly known as Twitter, briefly sent bitcoin prices soaring, forcing the market regulator to deny it had approved a new cryptocurrency product.

Just after 4 pm local time [2100 GMT] on Tuesday, the price of the world's largest digital currency in terms of circulation surged towards its highest level for more than 22 months, before falling again a few minutes later.

The jump in the price of bitcoin to almost $48,000 came immediately after the SEC published a message on its X account suggesting that it had approved the long-awaited launch of a new type of investment product, known as an ETF.

The account later pulled the post and tweeted that the SEC hadn't approved the new product, claiming the account was compromised.

"The @SECGov X account was compromised, and an unauthorised post was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products," the SEC said in a tweet.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler took to his own X account to reiterate the same message.

"The unauthorised tweet regarding bitcoin ETFs was not made by the SEC or its staff," an SEC spokesperson later told AFP news agency.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedBitcoin jumps near 18-months high by 6 pct amid ETF speculation

Weeks of speculation

The market has been speculating for weeks that the SEC would grant approval for this new product, which would, for the first time, offer investors an index fund that replicates the performance of bitcoin without them having to hold the cryptocurrency directly.

Last year, a federal appeals court in Washington confirmed that the SEC was not justified in its decision to deny asset manager Grayscale approval for its bitcoin ETF, sparking speculation that it would soon approve such a fund.

The Wall Street regulator has until Wednesday to rule on the oldest application for a bitcoin ETF currently under consideration, that of the investment company 21Shares.

If the SEC were to give the ETF the green light, analysts widely expect it would broaden the appeal of — and access to — bitcoin and accelerate the adoption of this digital currency.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'