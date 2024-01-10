Muslim organisations have issued a call for Canada to support an investigation into Israeli war crimes.

The appeal came in the form of a letter under the umbrella of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“250 Canadian civil society groups and community organisations are issuing a joint open letter to the Prime Minister, asking Canada to back the proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's conduct in Gaza,” the NCCM said in a post on Tuesday.

Five countries — South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti — have asked the court to look into alleged Israeli war crimes.

The NCCM and signatory organisations to the letter want Canada to add its voice.

Related European action day against Islamophobia: Assessing the ongoing struggle of Muslims

Support accountability