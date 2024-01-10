More than 10 Hasidic Jewish worshippers have been arrested after clashes broke out at a historic synagogue in New York, local reports have said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) uncovered an illegally built tunnel under the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Videos circulating on X showed synagogue members exiting from the tunnel, with a scuffle ensuing as they resisted the police.

Mattresses were also found in the tunnel.