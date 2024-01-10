WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rail workers go on strike, impacting millions in Germany
Germany's holiday travel nightmare deepens as train drivers walk out, leaving millions scrambling for alternative routes.
Passengers stand on a platform of Berlin's transport system BVG at Alexanderplatz station during a strike by Germany's GDL train drivers union, demanding wage increases and a shorter working week, in Berlin, Germany. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
January 10, 2024

German commuters face train cancellations across the country, as a three-day nationwide rail strike adds to travel chaos in Europe's largest economy, where ongoing farmers' protests have also snarled road traffic.

The GDL train drivers' union began its main strike in the early hours of Wednesday, following one by cargo train drivers who walked out on Tuesday evening.

The strikes will continue until Friday evening, forcing national rail operator Deutsche Bahn to run only stripped-back emergency timetables.

The company said the strike action would impact the travel plans of millions and encouraged people to cancel or postpone all non-essential travel.

The long-running row over pay and working hours has flared up again following a truce over Christmas, with the GDL seeking a 35-hour week on current wages.

Deutsche Bahn has offered flexibility on working hours but refused to reduce them without a pay cut.

RelatedGerman factory output slumps sixth straight month of decline
SOURCE:Reuters
