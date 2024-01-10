On Monday, Ecuador declared a state of emergency after one of the "most dangerous gang leaders" reportedly disappeared from jail, resulting in riots in several correctional facilities across the South American nation.

Authorities believe the most likely scenario is that the 44-year-old criminal leader, Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, alias 'Fito', fled before a planned police operation in the prison where he was being held.

The State of Ecuador has pledged to step up security following what government spokesman Roberto Izurieta has called "this extremely dangerous individual" and what experts point out as being an allegedly high level of "infiltration" of criminal groups in the country.

Detained since 2011, "Fito" is said to lead one of the most prominent criminal gangs - 'Los Choneros' which emerged in Ecuador's Western province of Manabí in the late 1990s.

Following a clampdown by authorities, the Choneros involvement is believed to have grown organically from within the prison.

Since 2011, they have been cementing themselves as a strong organisation with a footprint across the prison system.

Their criminal enterprise today is said to include a range of illicit activities, including trafficking, contract killings and extortion.

Like other organised criminal groups in the region, fractions have emerged amid infighting in the wider organisation.

In 2019, the group once again came to the fore amid heightened violence in prisons. Then President Lenin Moreno declared a crisis in the prison system, leading to the army being mobilised.

In February 2021, widespread coordinated attacks took place across three prisons with members of a Choneros splinter group reportedly going after Los Choneros. The incident led to some 75 members dead in the largest prison violence in Ecuadorian history.

Today, the group's business empire is said to centre on narcotic activity, largely cocaine trafficking.

The Choneros' are also said to have alleged ties to Colombian and Mexican drug cartels and to control trafficking routes through Latin America into the US.

Criminal Leader Fito grew up in Ecuador's port city on the central coast, which is described as a "strategic location" for drug trafficking.

The Ecuadorian criminal boss has more than 10 cases against him for crimes including murder, robbery, organised crime and possession of weapons.

Fito is currently serving a 34-year prison sentence and has been in jail for more than 12 years.