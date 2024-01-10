Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will hopefully resolve their border dispute in March, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"This will be a significant step for the security and stability of the region," the Turkish foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, after his meetings with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Türkiye's cooperation with regional countries continues to ensure stability in Afghanistan, said Fidan, adding that Tajikistan attaches exceptional importance to stability in the region.

Reminding that Tajikistan has long borders with Afghanistan, Fidan said Tajikistan has sensitivities regarding the purification of these borders from terrorism and preventing its territory from terror attacks.

Fidan stressed that Turkish and Tajik security forces would collaborate on radical organisations, indicating the existence of a mechanism in this regard.

"We have the will to advance this mechanism even further."

Related Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign deal to settle decades-old border dispute

Both countries have strong bonds

Türkiye and Tajikistan have strong and unshakeable bonds that span many years, Fidan said.

He highlighted the full determination of the two countries' leaders to advance relations at all levels and in all areas through joint initiatives.