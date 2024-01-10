A prominent French parliamentarian has decried how in December, 160 children died every day in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Anadolu news agency asked Mathilde Panot, head of the France Unbowed group (La France Insoumise) in the National Assembly, about the health situation in Gaza and the recent evacuation of one of the Palestinian enclave's last hospitals following relentless bombing by Israeli armed forces.

Calling the situation in Gaza "horrific," Panot urged France to seize the opportunity of its current UN Security Council presidency to "advance the issue of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire" in Palestine. The Security Council helm rotates on a monthly basis.

The left-wing leader also called on France to "support the initiative taken by South Africa," which filed a complaint on December 29 alleging genocide by Israel in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN court responsible for settling disputes between states.

Call for international action

In response to Anadolu's question, Panot highlighted the alarming humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The French deputy quoted the testimony of a British Palestinian doctor mentioning how over 1,000 children in the region had to have one or even both legs amputated following Israeli bombings of Gaza civilians.

Panot emphasized a figure that "by itself strikes at our common humanity": 160 children lose their lives every day in Palestine, a number of child deaths due to conflict far exceeding that observed in the Syrian conflict (two per day) and Afghanistan (three per day), numbers which were "already horrific," she said.

On France holding the UN Security Council helm, she said, "France must absolutely use this role to advance the issue of the immediate and unconditional cease-fire,” stressing that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot continue his actions with impunity.

Condemning the Israeli blockade on Gaza, she said international groups have warned “that more people are already dead or will die from epidemics, famine, or thirst in Gaza, than from bombs or even weapons."

Israel’s attacks on Lebanon are also illegal under international law, she added, and they pose the risk of igniting the conflict in the region.

'Hands off Lebanon!’