"With pinpoint intelligence operations in Syria, Iraq, we made it impossible for so-called leadership cadre of PKK to emerge from hideouts": Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said during National Intelligence Organization's 97th Foundation Anniversary.

"With its vast resource network and cutting-edge technological capabilities, our National Intelligence Organization (MIT) gives no respite to terrorists," he said on Wednesday.

Referring to successful operations by MIT and security forces against PKK/YPG terror group, he said, “Every day we receive news of a villain, a scoundrel, who was neutralised hundreds of kilometers away from our borders. We are making them pay the price for our martyrs.”

"I want it to be known that there is absolutely no place for terrorism and terrorists in the Century of Türkiye," he added, expressing that there is no right to life for any illegal structure targeting Türkiye from Daesh to FETO, from PKK to DHKP/C.

Operations against Mossad spies

On detention of Israeli intel operatives in Türkiye, President Erdogan said, "This is just first step, you will get to know Türkiye."

"Turkish intelligence agency, which exposed Israel's espionage network, gave very clear response to those threatening Türkiye," Erdogan added.

Last week, Türkiye officially arrested 15 on charges of spying, while deporting eight others suspected of being linked to Israel's notorious Mossad intelligence service and of targeting Palestinians living in Türkiye.

During the searches, a large amount of foreign exchange, unlicensed guns, and digital materials were also confiscated.

"We are aware that Türkiye's firm and resolute stance in regional crises, particularly the massacres in Gaza, has thwarted some people's plans," said Erdogan.