WORLD
3 MIN READ
Abbas rejects displacement of Palestinians from Gaza as he meets Blinken
"Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state,” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas asserts during the meeting in Ramallah.
Abbas rejects displacement of Palestinians from Gaza as he meets Blinken
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Ramallah, occupied West Bank on January 10, 2024. / Photo: Palestinian Presidency
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the occupied West Bank.

Blinken arrived in Ramallah on Wednesday as part of a regional tour that started with Türkiye for talks on the Israeli war on Gaza.

“We will not allow the displacement of any Palestinian whether in Gaza or the West Bank,” Abbas said during the meeting as cited by the state news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian leader warned against Israeli measures for displacing the Palestinians from their lands.

"Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state," he stressed.

Several Israeli officials have called for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the seaside enclave.

RelatedSouth Africa v Israel: Who are the main players in 'genocide' case at ICJ?

Aid delivery

Talks between Abbas and Blinken also covered the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Blinken reiterated the US stance that all Palestinian tax revenues collected by Israel should be continuously transferred to the Palestinian Authority, the Wafa news agency reported.

The chief diplomat also affirmed support for taking tangible steps to establish a Palestinian state to live in peace and security with Israel.

Abbas is scheduled to fly to Jordan later Wednesday to attend a 3-way Arab summit with the leaders of Jordan and Egypt.

Washington has so far refrained from calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and has provided Tel Aviv with military, intelligence, and diplomatic support.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, killing at least 23,357 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,410 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas blitz.

About 85 percent of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Related'Horrific': 160 children died every day in Palestine in December 2023
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'