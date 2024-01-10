WORLD
Militants attack UN helicopter after emergency landing in central Somalia
The helicopter landed due to engine failure, says the minister of internal security of Galmudug state.
An aviation official said medical professionals and soldiers were on board the helicopter that was headed to Wisil town for a medical evacuation. / Others
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024

Officials in Somalia said Al Shabab terrorists have killed one person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter that made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the militants.

The minister of internal security of Galmudug state in central Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the helicopter made the landing due to engine failure in Xindheere village.

The minister said seven passengers were on board: six foreigners and one Somali national. He said Al Shabab captured five passengers and another was shot dead while trying to escape. One passenger remained at large.

Emergency landing

Al Shabab has not claimed responsibility for the attack. The United Nations office in Somalia didn't immediately respond to questions.

An aviation official said medical professionals and soldiers were on board the helicopter that was headed to Wisil town for a medical evacuation but made the emergency landing in an Al Shabab-controlled area.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media.

