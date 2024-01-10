Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has said the country was in "a state of war" against drug cartels who have carried out a wave of kidnappings and deadly attacks in response to a government crackdown.

"We are in a state of war, and we cannot give in to these terrorist groups," Noboa told radio Canela on Wednesday, pledging to "relentlessly confront" more than 20,000 members of "terrorist organisations."

"This government is taking the necessary actions that in recent years nobody wanted to take," he said.

After the assault on a state-owned television station, Noboa, who had been in office for less than two months, gave orders to "neutralise" the criminal gangs.

Hundreds of soldiers patrolled near-deserted streets in Ecuador's capital, where residents were gripped by fear over a surge of violence that has prompted alarm abroad.

The small South American country has been plunged into crisis after years of growing control by transnational cartels who use its ports to ship cocaine to the United States and Europe.

The latest crisis began when authorities on Monday reported the prison escape of one of the country's most powerful narco bosses, Jose Adolfo Macias, known by the alias "Fito."

Noboa imposed a state of emergency and curfew, and the gangs hit back with a declaration of war, threatening to execute civilians and security forces.

The country has seen prison riots, explosions and armed attacks in which at least 10 people have been killed.

More than 100 prison guards and administrative staff are being held hostage, the SNAI prisons authority said.

"There is fear, you need to be careful, looking here and there, if you take this bus, what will happen," a 68-year-old woman told the AFP news agency in Quito, on condition of anonymity and describing herself as "terrified."

Related Peru to deploy troops amid violence in neighbouring Ecuador

Precautions

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "very much alarmed by the deteriorating situation in the country as well as its disruptive impact on the lives of Ecuadorans," said his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for Latin America, said Washington was "extremely concerned" by the violence and kidnappings, and pledged to provide assistance and to "remain in close contact" with Noboa's team.