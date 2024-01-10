US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] has approved the first bitcoin exchange-traded funds [or ETFs] on public markets, a game-changer for the cryptocurrency industry which has been trying for more than a decade to launch such a product.

SEC's approval came on Wednesday, a move that may spur investing in the digital currency.

Multiple asset managers have applied for bitcoin ETFs since 2013, but the SEC rejected them on the grounds they would be vulnerable to market manipulation. In August, however, a court found the SEC was wrong to reject Grayscale Investments' bitcoin ETF application, forcing the agency to rethink its stance.

Regulators approved proposals for 11 ETFs to list on leading exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange "on an accelerated basis," the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a 22-page order.

Doors open for new investors?