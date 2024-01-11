Thursday, January 11, 2024

1853 GMT — Ukraine's parliament refused to debate a controversial bill aimed at drafting more soldiers, amid fierce criticism from lawmakers and the public.

The bill, introduced by the government in December, would toughen penalties for draft dodgers and lower the age of military service from 27 to 25.

While it would also cut compulsory wartime service from an unlimited period to 36 months, the changes have been deeply divisive in a nation exhausted by fighting.

"Some provisions directly violate human rights, some are not optimally formulated," ruling party leader David Arakhamia said after a closed-door meeting with Ukraine's military leaders.

"We understand the request of the military command and are ready to meet it. But not all the rules can be supported," he said, adding that the bill had been returned to the government.

"In short, there will be no developments under the law on mobilisation. Neither today nor tomorrow. Nor in the near future," said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an opposition MP from the pro-EU liberal Holos party.

Ukraine's defence minister said in the evening that his team had "already prepared a new version of the draft law" taking into account suggestions from other MPs.

More updates👇

1801 GMT — Zelenskyy urges 'new European arsenal' as he seeks fresh support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more European weapons production and warned that any pause in the conflict would only benefit Russia.

"This year, Ukraine will make every effort to create a new European arsenal to prevent Russian aggression against Europe," Zelenskyy said in Riga.

He made the statement during a press conference in Riga, following visits to Lithuania and Estonia as part of his first trip abroad in 2024.

Earlier on Thursday in Estonia's capital Tallinn he warned that any "pauses" in Ukraine's defence against the Russian offensive would only help Moscow to re-arm and allow it to "run us over".

Zelenskyy's trip comes as he seeks to bolster wavering support among other Western backers, with decisions on fresh aid packages to Kiev stalled in the US and the European Union. Karis called for "no limits on providing Ukraine with arms".

1455 GMT — Ukraine to hold fourth peace formula talks at Davos

Ukraine and Switzerland will host around 120 national security advisors in the Swiss resort town of Davos, Switzerland's foreign affairs department said, the latest in a series of meetings to rally support for Ukraine's peace plan.

Officials had hoped the meeting in Malta would lead to the setting of a date for a global peace summit to build a coalition of support for Ukraine's 10-point peace plan, drafted by President Zelenskyy in December 2022.

However, co-chairs limited themselves at the time to a joint statement referring to the participants' commitment to just and lasting peace.

A top Kiev official told Reuters in November that a summit to begin implementing the plan "might" take place in February 2024, with Ukraine fearing the war in Gaza is making it harder to win over diplomatic support for its blueprint for peace.

Zelenskyy's plan includes calls for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners.

1446 GMT — Russia warns of risk of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites

A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin warned that any Ukrainian attacks on missile launch sites inside Russia with arms supplied by the United States and its allies would risk a nuclear response from Moscow.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that some Ukrainian military commanders were considering hitting missile launch sites inside Russia with Western-supplied long-range missiles.

He did not name the commanders or disclose more details of the alleged plan and there was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to his threat.

"What does this mean? It means only one thing – they risk running into the action of paragraph 19 of the fundamentals of Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"This should be remembered," Medvedev said.

Paragraph nineteen of Russia's 2020 nuclear doctrine sets out the conditions under which a Russian president would consider using a nuclear weapon: broadly as a response to an attack using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, or to the use of conventional weapons against Russia "when the very existence of the state is put under threat."

0945 GMT — Ceasefire would only benefit Russia: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war would not lead to political dialogue, and would only benefit Russia as this would allow Moscow to boost its supply of munitions.

Zelenskyy said Russia was negotiating missile purchases from Iran and that Russian forces had received more than one million rounds of ammunition from North Korea.

The Ukrainian president spoke during a visit to Estonia as part of a wider tour of the Baltic region.

0731 GMT — More than a dozen injured in Russian strike on hotel in Ukraine

Two Russian missiles struck a hotel in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, injuring 13 people including foreign journalists, local authorities have said.

The strikes on Wednesday evening came as both Moscow and Kiev accused each other of inflicting dozens of civilian casualties in a sharp escalation of attacks.

"Two missiles hit a hotel in the centre of Kharkiv. There were no military personnel there. Instead, there were 30 civilians," Mayor Igor Terekhov posted on Telegram.

One of the wounded is in "very serious condition", he said, adding that "Turkish journalists are among the victims".

Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said S-300 missiles were fired from the Russian frontier region of Belgorod, adding that a 35-year-old man was hospitalised in serious condition".