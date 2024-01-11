Elon Musk's X has shed more than 1,000 staff globally from teams responsible for stopping abusive content online, according to new figures by Australia's online watchdog.

Australia's eSafety Commission said on Thursday these "deep cuts" and the reinstatement of thousands of banned accounts had created a "perfect storm" for the spread of harmful content.

"While the company has previously given estimates of the reduction in staffing, this is the first time X Corp. has given specific figures on where the reductions were made," the eSafety Commission said.

The regulator has in recent months zeroed in on X — formerly known as Twitter — previously saying Musk's takeover coincided with a spike in "toxicity and hate" on the platform.

Using Australia's groundbreaking Online Safety Act, the eSafety Commission has obtained a detailed breakdown of software engineers, content moderators and other safety staff working at X.

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, a former Twitter employee, said it was the first time these figures had been made public.

They showed 1,213 specialist "trust and safety staff", including contractors, had left X since it was acquired by Musk in October 2022.

This included 80 percent of the software engineers focused on "trust and safety issues", said Inman Grant.