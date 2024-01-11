Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has been overheard predicting that former UN ambassador Nikki Haley would lose badly in her bid for the Republican presidential nomination, minutes before he ended his own quixotic 2024 campaign.

"She's gonna get smoked, and you and I both know it," Christie said during a private conversation on Wednesday that appeared to be inadvertently broadcast online, before being deleted, ahead of his town hall in Windham, New Hampshire. "She's not up to this."

Christie also said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the other main challenger to former president Donald Trump for the party's nomination, had telephoned him "petrified," at which point the microphone was cut off.

Neither the DeSantis campaign nor the Haley campaign immediately responded to a request for comment on Christie's words, but DeSantis posted on X: "I agree with Christie that Nikki Haley is 'going to get smoked.'"

In a statement released after Christie formally suspended his campaign, Haley called him a "friend" and commended him for a "hard-fought campaign."

'Very truthful statement'