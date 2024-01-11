Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu has renounced the possibility of continuing the negotiation process with the Greek Cypriot administration from where it left off.

Speaking to the Turkish News Agency-Cyprus (TAK) on the latest developments on Wednesday, Ertugruloglu underscored that the TRNC's new vision, designed to rectify the status inequality between the two sides, signals the necessity of initiating an entirely new process.

Ertugruloglu asserted that the six-month term of Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as his personal envoy on Cyprus, will be sufficient to determine whether there is common ground between the two sides on the island.

“At the end of this period, our expectation from the personal envoy is to publish a report that clearly records her findings regarding the realities on the island and whether a common ground exists, providing unbiased and realistic recommendations for future steps," he said.

"Our approval of the appointment of a personal envoy by the UN Secretary-General does not imply any change in our new state policy on the Cyprus issue," he added.

Independence, sovereignty