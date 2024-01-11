WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indigenous leader found dead in northern Mexico border state
The mystery surrounding Aronia Wilson's death as Sonora authorities explore personal motives within her immediate circle.
Indigenous leader found dead in northern Mexico border state
Prosecutors said they had ruled out Wilson’s “political or similar activities” as a motivating factor. Photo: Twitter / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
January 11, 2024

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora has said that a local Cucapah Indigenous leader, Aronia Wilson, has been found dead.

Sonora state prosecutors said on Wednesday that they are questioning a person of interest in the death of Wilson, and that initial investigations point to motives related to her immediate circle of friends, family or acquaintances.

Prosecutors said they had ruled out Wilson’s “political or similar activities” as a motivating factor. They did not give a cause of death.

Known in Mexico as Cucapahs, members of the Cocopah Indian Tribe also live across the border in Arizona, near Yuma.

RECOMMENDED

In 2020, the Cocopah Indian Tribe complained about a border barrier on their land, which they said would cut access to tribal members in Mexico.

RelatedA grandmother seeks justice for missing, murdered Native Americans
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'