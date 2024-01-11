TÜRKİYE
Greek PM Mitsotakis hails significant normalisation in Türkiye relations
Recalling that he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip  Erdogan three times last year, Kyriakos Mitsotakis notes that he is much more optimistic over prospects for Greek-Turkish relations.
In December 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held discussions with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. / Photo: AA Archive  / Others
By Eren Doguoglu
January 11, 2024

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that his country has achieved a significant normalisation in its relations with Türkiye.

In an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Wednesday, Mitsotakis noted that the normalisation is reflected in concrete developments such as a visa facilitation scheme announced during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Athens in December, fighting irregular migration and negotiations to improve bilateral economic and commercial ties.

Recalling that he and Erdogan met three times last year, Mitsotakis noted that he is much more optimistic about prospects for Greek-Turkish relations.

He noted that there are numerous disputes between the two countries which Athens intends to approach in a good mood to resolve.

He added, however, that Greece and Türkiye should be able to learn to co-exist in a region tested by various challenges even if their differences remain unsolved.

Erdogan's visit to Athens

Last month, Türkiye and Greece announced the “Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness” during Erdogan’s official visit to the Greek capital.

"There is no issue between Türkiye and Greece that cannot be resolved," Erdogan said during the trip.

"It will be in the interest of the entire region to reach a just, lasting, and sustainable solution to Cyprus issue based on realities on the island," he added.

