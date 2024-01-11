Morocco coach Walid Regragui was just five months and 20 days old when the country won the African Cup of Nations for the only time in 1976.

In the second and last tournament decided by a mini-league, Morocco snatched a late 1-1 draw with Guinea to finish first in Ethiopia.

As Moroccans celebrated conquering Africa then, few could have imagined that 48 years later the Atlas Lions would still be seeking a second title, given the country is a continental football powerhouse.

The closest they have come to a second triumph was in 2004 when Regragui was the right-back in a team beaten 2-1 by hosts Tunisia in the final. But while the Cup of Nations has been an endless tale of disappointments, Morocco soared to dizzy heights at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African and Arab semi-finalists.

Related Feelings of 'brotherhood': World Cup brings flashes of Arab unity

'Stunning World Cup'