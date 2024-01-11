TÜRKİYE
Turkish police arrest organised crime suspects wanted by Interpol
Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says that red otices against the suspects had been filed by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.
The charges range from fraud, money laundering, and gambling to migrant smuggling and human trafficking. /Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
January 11, 2024

Turkish authorities in Istanbul held 10 suspects wanted by Interpol on charges related to organised crime, the country's interior minister has announced.

"Ten people wanted by six countries with Interpol red notices were arrested in Istanbul in the 'CAGE-30' Operation," Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Thursday.

Vowing to continue fighting international organised crime and drug traffickers, Yerlikaya said red notices against the suspects had been filed by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.

Migrant smuggling police led the operation, he added, with the charges ranging from fraud, money laundering, and gambling to migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

