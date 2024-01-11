The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague will hear evidence from a South African legal team in a case accusing Israel of genocide and violation of the UN's Genocide Convention with its actions in Gaza.

The 84-page filing by South Africa institutes proceedings against the Israeli state before the ICJ, "concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the 1948 Genocide Convention) in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

The application says "acts and omissions by Israel … are genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent … to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."

It adds that "the conduct of Israel — through its State organs, State agents, and other persons and entities acting on its instructions or under its direction, control or influence — in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, is in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention."

The document further states that "Israel, since 7 October 2023 in particular, has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide" and that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza."

The hearing starts on Thursday morning with oral statements from the South African legal team and will continue with Israel's arguments the next day.

'Protect' Palestinians against further harm

South Africa has requested the ICJ for provisional measures in order to "protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention" and "to ensure Israel's compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide."

The Hague-based ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, established in 1945.

It is composed of 15 judges who are elected for a nine-year term by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

The court has a role to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by states, and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorised UN organs and agencies of the system.

Increasing international pressure

Dimitris Kaltsonis, a professor of state theory and law at Panteion University in Athens, believes the importance of the appeal is mostly "symbolic."