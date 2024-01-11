WORLD
Tunisia to verbally argue Israel's genocide at ICJ, avoiding recognition
Tunisian Foreign Ministry announces decision not to engage in the ICJ case involving Israel, citing concerns over implicit recognition.
People sit inside the ICJ on the day of the trial to hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024

Tunisia will present verbal claims on Israel at The Hague, but will not formally participate in the case, as that could indirectly imply recognition of Israel, it has said.

Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it will not take part in any case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as that could be considered indirect recognition of Israel.

The statement said a request was made on December 14 to include Tunisia in the list of countries presenting verbal claims to the ICJ.

South Africa filed the lawsuit on December 29, claiming that Israel violated the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide with its actions in Gaza since October 7, requesting an injunction.

Hearings in the case are set to take place at The Hague starting Thursday.

Türkiye, Bolivia, and Malaysia have already signaled support for the case.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the world's second-largest multinational bloc, also welcomed the lawsuit filed by South Africa.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, killing at least 23,210 Palestinians, and injuring 59,167 others, mostly women and children, according to health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

SOURCE:AA
