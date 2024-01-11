Tunisia will present verbal claims on Israel at The Hague, but will not formally participate in the case, as that could indirectly imply recognition of Israel, it has said.

Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it will not take part in any case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as that could be considered indirect recognition of Israel.

The statement said a request was made on December 14 to include Tunisia in the list of countries presenting verbal claims to the ICJ.

South Africa filed the lawsuit on December 29, claiming that Israel violated the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide with its actions in Gaza since October 7, requesting an injunction.

Hearings in the case are set to take place at The Hague starting Thursday.