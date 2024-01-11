Papua New Guinea's prime minister declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital after 15 people were killed in riots as crowds looted and burned shops.

"Today we call for a state of emergency for 14 days in our nation's capital," Prime Minister James Marape announced on Thursday.

Violence erupted in Port Moresby on Wednesday evening after a group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards launched protests over unexplained deductions to their pay.

Security forces staged a protest inside Papua New Guinea's parliament after noticing their pay had been docked. Although the government swiftly promised to fix what it described as a payroll "glitch", it was not enough to stop disgruntled civilians from joining the fray.

Within hours the unrest had also spread to the city of Lae, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) to the north of the capital. More than 1,000 troops were on standby "to contain any situations that may arise going forward", he said.

At least 15 people were killed in the unrest in Port Moresby and Lae, said Police Commissioner David Manning.

AFPTV footage showed looters in the capital dashing into stores through smashed glass windows, stuffing stolen goods into cardboard boxes, shopping trolleys and plastic buckets. Buildings and cars were set alight, stirring up thick plumes of black smoke that hung over the worst-hit parts of the city.