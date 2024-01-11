TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Anadolu's photos as evidence at ICJ genocide case hearing against Israel
During the case hearing at the UN court, the lawyer representing South Africa shows the photos taken by Anadolu Agency's correspondents as proof of 'a genocidal intent' behind what Israel has been doing in Palestine's Gaza since October 7.
Anadolu's photos as evidence at ICJ genocide case hearing against Israel
Photos taken by AA correspondents were represented at the International Court of Justice. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
January 11, 2024

Photographs from Anadolu Agency were presented as evidence at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is hearing a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of committing a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

During the address by Adila Hassim, one of the lawyers representing South Africa at the UN court on Thursday, photos from Anadolu were shown as proof of Israeli actions in the besieged enclave.

One of the photographs presented was taken by Anadolu photo correspondent Fadi Alwhidi, which depicts lifeless bodies retrieved by Palestinian civil defense teams in the city of Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip, on December 23. The bodies were subsequently buried in a mass grave dug near the Indonesia Hospital in the enclave.

Another photo, captured by photo correspondent Mohammed Fayq on October 30, shows the mass burial of the Fatayer family members in a designated area in Gaza due to the lack of available space in some cemeteries.

South Africa on Thursday demanded the ICJ to impose provisional measures on Israel to halt its assault on Gaza, which Tel Aviv has continued since the October 7 attack by Hamas, and has killed more than 23,000 people besides leaving the territory in ruins and causing shortages of food, water and medicine.

RECOMMENDED

The South African delegation argued that "the future of the Palestinians who are still in Gaza depends on the decision this court will make on this matter."

It said the mass killing of Palestinians formed a "calculated pattern of conduct by Israel indicating a genocidal intent."

The legal team said the ICJ should not hesitate in imposing provisional measures, as it "did not hesitate" in the genocide case for Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, asserting that the situation in Gaza also deserves court intervention.

RelatedIsrael accepts 'owning munitions' containing white phosphorus
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'