Dozens of people took to the streets in Cape Town in one of several demonstrations planned across South Africa in support of the government's "genocide" case against Israel.

Lawyers for Pretoria are presenting their case at the UN's top court in The Hague, where South Africa lodged an urgent appeal to force Israel to "immediately suspend" its military offensive in Gaza.

Standing on the steps of the High Court in the southwestern port city of Cape Town, pro-Palestinian demonstrators held signs reading "Stop the genocide" and "Boycott apartheid Israel".

"Free Palestine," people chanted.

"The important issue for us is that there is a ceasefire, that military actions are stopped in Gaza," said Seehaam Samaai, a lawyer in attendance.

Further rallies are planned in Cape Town and other cities.

Robed officials from South Africa and Israel are going head-to-head before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands.

Targeting of Palestinian identity