Eighteen-year-old Tal Mitnick became the first conscientious objector since Israel began its military offensive in Palestine’s Gaza in early October last year. A military tribunal sentenced him to a 30-day prison term and soon after Mitnick will have to report to the recruitment centre again. Another refusal will likely lead to another jail sentence.

An anti-apartheid campaigner, Mitnick has been a vocal critic of Israel’s oppressive policies and has participated in protests in Tel Aviv along with other anti-war activists.

“I’m refusing to take part in the war in Gaza...slaughter does not end the slaughter,” Mitnick spoke to reporters outside the military prison where he is being held.

Mitnick is part of Mesarvort, an Israeli refuser support network connecting different initiatives and groups that have taken up an ideological stance against Israel’s occupation and treatment of Palestinians.

His decision to go public is a testament to his courage for his friends.

“My friend Tal, we knew he was going to object way before the war, and I have known him since I was first imprisoned. I told him it was very brave to not only object but to object now and to show his face,” former conscientious objector Nave Shabtay Levin, 19, spoke to TRT World. He is also a Mesarvort activist who refused to enlist last year and spent 115 days serving six prison sentences. He also helped prepare Tal Mitnick for his time in prison.

Nave, which means oasis in Hebrew, grew up in a political household. “I come from a very political family. I have a leftist mother, and my father is a soldier. They used to argue about politics through me.”

His journey as an anti-apartheid and anti-war activist in Israel came through questioning the turmoil during his childhood. “You see yourself in this country, in a war after war. You see all these deaths, and you start thinking, how can we stop that madness? And it's a difficult question to ask,” says Nave to TRT World.

“I hated the fact of death since the day I was born,” Nave says that he started taking more interest in the Occupation and even went to protests in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Related Israeli teen sentenced to prison for refusing Gaza war service

After following alternative media websites and Israeli human rights watchdog B'Tselem's documentation on Israel’s human rights violations against Palestinians, Nave realised the Israeli army.

“The army that I was told my whole life was this great organisation that's protecting me and doing everything for my protection is not doing that; it is focusing on occupying another people. Seeing that, I was shocked because the army is at the heart of Israeli society.”

Breaking the news to his family, Nave’s mother was pretty happy with it but his father who had served in the Israeli army struggled to come to terms with Nave’s decision. “It was very difficult for him, but he is still my father. And he told me that he loves me no matter what.”

Nave says that conscientious objectors come from a small privileged class especially when it comes to family support. “The day I objected, I saw someone who was enlisted in the army. And this woman told me ‘well done’. I was confused. I said, well if you support what I'm doing, why are you becoming a soldier? And she told me because she would lose [touch with] her family.”