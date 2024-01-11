Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar, and Bulgarian Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov joined the signing ceremony in Istanbul, the Turkish National Defence Ministry announced on X.

Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania on Tuesday has signed an agreement to jointly tackle the mine threat in the Black Sea amid the Russia-Ukraine War.

"We are signing the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group Agreement (MCM Black Sea) within the framework of the Triple Initiative, initiated under the leadership of our country to address the mine threat in the Black Sea," Guler said on Thursday during the ceremony.

"With the aim of enhancing our existing close collaboration and coordination for a more effective struggle against the mine threat in the Black Sea, we have jointly decided to establish a protocol among the three countries."

Türkiye expresses great satisfaction in hosting the signing ceremony of this agreement that will contribute to "regional security" and "stability" in the Black Sea, he said.

Türkiye carefully, responsibly, and impartially applies the Montreux Convention, which is crucial for maintaining the balance in the Black Sea and is of great importance for the security of the region, Guler said.

"Following the proposal we presented to our allies Romania and Bulgaria, we embraced a strategic vision," he said.