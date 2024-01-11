South Africa has urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to impose provisional measures on Israel to halt its assault on Gaza, while asking Israel to take measures to "prevent genocide."

At a hearing of its genocide case against Israel in The Hague on Thursday, the South African delegation said: "The future of the Palestinians who are still in Gaza depends on the decision this court will make on this matter."

The delegation underlined that the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza formed a "calculated pattern of conduct by Israel indicating a genocidal intent."

Adila Hassim, one of the delegation's lawyers, underscored at the hearing that the genocide case "underscores the very essence of our shared humanity as expressed in the preamble to the Genocide Convention."

Stressing that genocides are "never declared in advance," Hassim said: "But this court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly, a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies a plausible claim of genocidal acts."

The delegation also demanded the ICJ not hesitate to impose provisional measures, as it "did not hesitate" in the case of the genocide against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, asserting that the situation in Gaza also deserves court intervention.

"There is an urgent need for provisional measures to prevent imminent irreparable prejudice" in this case, South Africa said, underlining that "there could not be a clearer or more compelling case."

World 'should be ashamed'

The delegation urged the ICJ that "there must be an end to the decimation of Gaza and its people," as the international community "continues to fail" to take action.

"The international community continues to fail the Palestinian people, despite the overt, dehumanizing genocidal rhetoric by Israeli governmental and military officials, matched by the Israeli army actions on the ground," it said.

"Despite the horror of the genocide against the Palestinian people, being live streamed from Gaza to our mobile phones, computers and television screens, the first genocide in history where its victims are broadcasting their own destruction in real-time in the desperate so far vain hope that the world might do something," the delegation further said.

"The world should be absolutely horrified. The world should be absolutely outraged," it said and added: "There is no safe space in Gaza and the world should be ashamed."

South Africa also emphasised that the cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 "cannot justify Israel's genocidal acts."

"No matter what some individuals within the group of Palestinians in Gaza may have done, no matter how great the threat to Israeli citizens might be, genocidal attacks on the whole of Gaza population cannot be justified," it told the ICJ.

It added: "No exception can be made in a provisional measures order to allow a state to engage in actions that are capable of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention. It is unthinkable that the court would ever do such a thing. That is the simple point in this case."

"Genocide can never be justified in any circumstances," it stressed, noting that South Africa already condemned the October 7 attack.