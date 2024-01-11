A torso sculpture dating back to the 6th century BCE, originally from the ancient city of Miletus in Western Anatolia, has been repatriated to Türkiye.

The artefact, spotted at an auction in the UK, was handed over to Türkiye's London Embassy at a special delivery event attended by Ambassador Osman Koray Ertas, Zeynep Boz, who oversees combatting smuggling at the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, and officials from the London Metropolitan Police.

During the event, Ambassador Ertas stressed the shared responsibility of protecting historical artefacts in their countries of origin.

He highlighted the importance of the collaboration between the London Metropolitan Police's unit responsible for art and historical artefacts and Turkish institutions.

The torso of kore originates from the ancient city of Miletus in Aydin.

Ambassador Ertas expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation with the UK police. He said: "Through the collaboration with the UK police, we are bringing this beautiful work back to its rightful place, our homeland."