Manipulative news attempts to disrupt Turkish-Greek rapprochement: Altun
Following the Greek broadcaster ANT1’s manipulative news report alleging ‘Türkiye harassed Greek fishermen in Kardak,’ Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation reveals that the footage used dates back to three years ago.
“The incident underscores the importance of vigilance against disinformation campaigns that seek to disrupt diplomatic efforts and fuel tensions between nations,” Altun said. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
January 11, 2024

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to the truth, not only for our nation but for the welfare of humanity as a whole," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Referring to Türkiye’s endeavours to counter a manipulative news report aimed at undermining the recent rapprochement process between Türkiye and its neighbour Greece, “Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation promptly disseminated the findings in Turkish, English, and Greek, categorically denouncing the news as disinformation,” Altun wrote on X on Thursday.

As the Greek broadcaster ANT1 aired a news report during its prime-time news bulletin, alleging that "Türkiye harassed Greek fishermen in Kardak," accompanied by certain visuals, Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation conducted a thorough investigation, he explained.

As a result of the investigation, it is released that the footage used dates back to three years ago.

“Our experts, in coordination with Turkish Coast Guard officials, confirmed that there was no recent tension as suggested by the misleading report,” the Communications Director expressed.

“The manipulative news quickly gained attraction on social media platforms, attempting to sow discord and manipulate public opinion in Greece,” he added.

Following the denial by Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, ANT1 television was compelled to correct its story.

“The incident underscores the importance of vigilance against disinformation campaigns that seek to disrupt diplomatic efforts and fuel tensions between nations,” Altun said.

