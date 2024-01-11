"We remain steadfast in our commitment to the truth, not only for our nation but for the welfare of humanity as a whole," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Referring to Türkiye’s endeavours to counter a manipulative news report aimed at undermining the recent rapprochement process between Türkiye and its neighbour Greece, “Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation promptly disseminated the findings in Turkish, English, and Greek, categorically denouncing the news as disinformation,” Altun wrote on X on Thursday.

As the Greek broadcaster ANT1 aired a news report during its prime-time news bulletin, alleging that "Türkiye harassed Greek fishermen in Kardak," accompanied by certain visuals, Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation conducted a thorough investigation, he explained.

As a result of the investigation, it is released that the footage used dates back to three years ago.