US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Los Angeles to tax charges stemming from business dealings that have also prompted an impeachment probe of his father.

Hunter Biden, 53, stands criminally accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, while spending millions of dollars on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other high-ticket items.

He faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted.

Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell has said he has paid his back taxes and is being persecuted because of his famous last name.

The president's son, who has publicly discussed his substance abuse, has never held a position in the White House or on his father's campaign.

He also has pleaded not guilty in a separate federal case in Delaware in which he is charged with lying about his illegal drug use when he bought a gun. Those charges carry up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Both cases were brought by federal prosecutor David Weiss, who has been investigating him since 2019 and was last year elevated to the status of special prosecutor. A federal judge rejected a proposed plea deal last summer.