Friday, January, 12, 2024

2038 GMT — President Joe Biden has warned that the United States would carry out new strikes on Yemen's Houthis if they keep attacking ships in the Red Sea.

"We will make sure we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour," Biden told reporters on an election campaign trip in Pennsylvania.

"I think they are," Biden told reporters when he was asked if he was willing to call the Houthis a "terrorist" group. "We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior along with our allies," he added.

The White House said earlier on Friday the United States does not want war with Yemen but will not hesitate to take further action.

The Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said in a recorded address that the strikes would "not go unanswered or unpunished."

Since November, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted what they say are Israel-linked or Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea, saying they were avenging Israel's brutal war and siege in Gaza.

More updates 👇

2119 GMT — Egypt slams Israeli 'lies' at UN court regarding Rafah aid

Egypt has denied allegations by Israel brought to the International Court of Justice [ICJ] that Cairo is responsible for preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

Diaa Rashwan, head of the Information Service [SIS], said what the Israeli defence team relayed to the ICJ about the crossing was lies.

He said in a statement that Israeli top officials have confirmed many times "since the start of the aggression on Gaza that they will not allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip, particularly fuel, because this is a part of the war that their state is waging against the Strip."

Rashwan noted Egypt's "sovereignty extends only to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, while the other side of it in Gaza is subject to the actual [Israeli] occupation authority."

He reiterated that Egypt, on several occasions, has stressed that "the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side is open without interruption" and repeatedly urged Israel "not to prevent the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip."

2042 GMT — Israel kills three Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army has killed three Palestinians, alleging that they were attempting to penetrate an illegal Jewish settlement in the southern occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Army Radio said one Palestinian opened fire at Israeli soldiers near al Khalil city, causing injury to an Israeli who was taken to hospital with moderate wounds.

The radio reported that the Israeli forces chased the perpetrator, claimed to identify three Palestinians, and killed them.

The incident occurred near the Israeli settlement of Adora, constructed on lands belonging to the Palestinian village of Tarqumiyah.

2041 GMT — UN slams Gaza expulsion remarks by Israeli ministers

The UN aid chief said he was "deeply alarmed" by recent statements by Israeli ministers about "plans to encourage the mass transfer" of Palestinian civilians from besieged Gaza to third countries, and he called anew for a ceasefire.

"Unless we act, it will become an indelible mark on our humanity," Martin Griffiths, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, said in a briefing to the UN Security Council. "I reiterate my call for this council to take urgent action to bring this war to an end."

2035 GMT — Western media slammed for ignoring Gaza genocide case

Palestinian journalist and activist Muhammad Shehada, residing in Sweden, has accused the mainstream Western media of neglecting South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] in The Hague.

Shehada evaluated for Anadolu Agency the publication policy of Western media regarding the case at the top UN court. He highlighted the careful language employed by mainstream media when reporting any Israel-related matter.

"You can also see mainstream media being sort of very cautious about anything that has to do with Israel because of fear of backlash, or sort of attacks on individual journalists if they veer into their territory," he said.

Expressing disappointment at the limited coverage in Western media, Shehada stated: "I started the day by systematically looking at every mainstream TV channel in the US and then the BBC channel for the UK, and then trying randomly to see mainstream media channels across Europe."

"And I couldn't see any sort of trace or information that this was even happening, let alone covering it up with the live broadcast, which is something that I've only seen in so far in like Al Jazeera, TRT and South African TV and Arab media channels," he said.

Shehada criticised international media, describing it as a consistent feature since the start of Israel's brutal war on Gaza. He noted an unprecedented, concerted campaign of disinformation through omission and selectivity, emphasising specific incidents while neglecting others.

For instance, Shehada pointed out the absence of videos depicting Israeli soldiers committing war crimes, such as destroying homes, looting, killing and pillaging, on mainstream media outlets like CNN and BBC. He labelled the selective reporting as "disinformation by omission."

2030 GMT — UN warns against change to demographic composition of Gaza

Any attempt by Israel to change the composition of Gaza "must be firmly rejected," UN relief chief said on Friday.

"We are deeply alarmed by recent statements by Israeli ministers regarding plans to encourage the mass transfer of civilians from Gaza to third countries, currently being referred to as 'voluntary relocation'," Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"These statements raise grave concerns about the possible forcible mass transfer or deportation of the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip, something that would be strictly prohibited under international law. Any attempt to change the demographic composition of Gaza must be firmly rejected," he added.

Griffiths said the situation in Gaza remains "horrific" as "relentless" Israeli military operations continue.

"There is no safe place in Gaza. Dignified human life is a near impossibility."

1836 GMT — ICJ to begin deliberation as Gaza genocide case hearing ends

The International Court of Justice said it will begin deliberations as it concluded the two-day public hearing of South Africa's case that accused Israel of committing a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

"The public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide Gaza (South Africa v. Israel) concluded today," the ICJ said in a statement.

"The Court will now begin its deliberation. The Court’s decision will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course," the top UN court added.

1831 GMT — Gaza children still face unrelenting war: UN children's agency

After almost 100 days of violence, killing, bombardment, and captivity for children in Gaza, their suffering continues, a UNICEF official said.

"With every passing day, children and families in Gaza face increased risk of death from the sky, disease from lack of safe water, and deprivation from lack of food," UNICEF special representative on children in Palestine, Lucia Elmi, said at a UN press conference.

She said for two remaining Israeli children still held hostage in Gaza, "they must be unconditionally and safely released."

"And the situation continues to deteriorate rapidly, UNICEF last week spoke of the 'triple threat' stalking children in Gaza: conflict, disease, and malnutrition," said Elmi.

1737 GMT — Gaza local authorities warn of 'new humanitarian catastrophe'

Gaza local authorities warned of a "new humanitarian catastrophe" as generators in Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza shut down due to Israel's fuel shortage.

1732 GMT — UN chief warns against escalation after US-UK strikes on Houthis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all sides "not to escalate" the volatile situation in the Red Sea, his spokesperson said after Washington and London launched strikes on Yemen's Houthis.

"The Secretary-General further calls on all parties involved not to escalate even more the situation in the interest of peace and stability in the Red Sea and the wider region," said Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

1659 GMT — Israel, Qatar reach agreement for medicine delivery to Israeli hostages:Israeli PM's Office

Israel announced an agreement with Qatar to allow the delivery of medicine to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

1649 GMT — Türkiye 'very concerned' with reports of Israeli war crimes

Türkiye is "closely" following South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"We are very concerned with the reports that Israel's war crimes may amount to genocide, and closely following the hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Israel’s breaches of the 1948 Genocide Convention," Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

"Israeli occupation, Israeli expansionist mentality and actions that completely ignore human rights, international law, and moral principles have led to the catastrophic situation in Gaza," he said.

"Efforts by members of the Israeli government to divert the attention from the atrocities they perpetrate will not yield any result," Keceli stressed.

1647 GMT — Vaccines for children in Gaza and shipment of medicines arrived — ministry

Palestinian health minister announces the arrival of vaccines for children in Gaza and shipment of medicines from the World Bank in coordination with UNICEF via Egypt.

1641 GMT — Egypt expresses concern over air strikes on Yemen, escalation in Red Sea

Egypt expressed deep concern over the escalation of military operations in the Red Sea and the air strikes on areas inside Yemen and called for efforts to reduce tension in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.

1536 GMT — Lebanese prime minister says calm in Lebanon requires ceasefire in Gaza

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the calm in Lebanon requires a quick ceasefire in Gaza.

“We informed all the international delegates who visited Lebanon that talking about a truce in Lebanon only is illogical,” said Mikati during his speech at the Cabinet session at the Government Palace in central Beirut.

The Lebanese official demanded that “a ceasefire be reached as soon as possible in Gaza, in parallel with a serious ceasefire in Lebanon.”

1513 GMT — Israel releases 8 Palestinian women from jail

The Israeli authorities released eight Palestinian women from jail who had been detained in Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) reported that the Israeli authorities released detainees from the Karm Abu Salem crossing along with other Palestinians from Gaza.

It added that all eight Palestinian women were held in the Israeli Damon prison, located in northern Israel.

The statement also said that the number of Palestinian women detainees from Gaza held in the Damon prison is more than 50, with the eldest woman 82 years old and the youngest 15 years old.

It noted that the number of detained Palestinian women from Gaza is higher than the 50 in the Damon prison facility, while the others are still held in unknown locations.

"The (Israeli) occupation continues to apply the crime of enforced disappearance against the (Palestinian women) detainees," the group said.

1453 GMT — Yemen's Houthis vow to continue preventing Israeli, Israel-linked ships from sailing in Red Sea

The Houthis said they will continue to target Israeli ships or those heading to occupied Palestine, despite the US-UK airstrikes on the group, Yemen's Saba news agency reported.

Mahdi Al Mashat, head of the group's Supreme Political Council, said, “The American-Zionist and British aggression against Yemen is a brutal and unjustified criminal aggression, a blatant violation of all laws , and they will pay a heavy price.”

He emphasised the group's commitment to “preventing Israeli ships or those heading to occupied Palestine, regardless of the American Zionist and British aggression against the Yemeni people.”

“Yemeni blood is precious, and our revenge does not abate," Mashat said, adding that the US and UK's action "will not dissuade Yemen from its position of support Palestine.”

1449 GMT— 15 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza battles in past 24 hours

The Israeli army revealed that 15 soldiers have been injured in the last 24 hours in Gaza.

The number of injured soldiers and officers since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7 has risen to 2,511, compared to 2,496 on Thursday, according to data published on the army's website.

1441 GMT — Israeli shelling disrupts telecommunications in Gaza — operator

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel has said telephone and internet services were cut off again across Gaza due to Israeli shelling.

"We regret to announce that all telecom services in Gaza have been lost due to the ongoing aggression. Gaza is blacked out again," said Paltel in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks also confirmed the development, saying: "Live metrics show that the Gaza Strip is again in the midst of a near-total internet blackout; telecom services including landline, cellular and Wi-Fi are likely to be unavailable to most residents at the present time."

1426 GMT — Russia to hold consultations to resolve Gaza conflict

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is planning consultations with key players in Moscow to harmonise their positions on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova told Anadolu that the process of organising a meeting is under way.

She said Moscow does not have a " magic wand" to resolve the conflict in one fell swoop, but a solution is possible and demands hard work and honesty.

"International and regional efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza are not yielding the necessary results due to the fact that a number of external players are acting on the basis of their own agenda... These are the political games of a narrow group of elites," she stressed.

"What is required is not competition, but a creative synthesis of various constructive ideas on an international legal basis," she said.

According to her, the US attempts to oust other players from the process of Palestinian-Israeli reconciliation, and that has "brought the situation to its current catastrophic state."

"We continue to raise the issue of creating an effective mediation mechanism for Middle East settlement, in which the states of the region would play an important role," she said.

1339 GMT — Israel 'failed to disprove' genocide case before ICJ — South Africa

Israel "failed to disprove" South Africa's genocide case presented before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa's justice minister said.

Following Israel's defence at the World Court, Ronald Lamola, who led the South African delegation, told reporters in The Hague: "The state of Israel, today, failed to disprove South Africa as compelling that was presented before the Court."

"We believe and remain very confident that those facts (are) still in violation of the Genocide Convention," Lamola said.

The minister reiterated: "No matter what some individual within the group of Palestine and Gaza may have done, and no matter how great the threat to Israel citizens might be, genocidal attacks on the whole of Gaza... with the intent of destroying them cannot be justified at all."

Lamola also responded to Israel's accusation calling South Africa's arguments "confusing and partial." He said most of its arguments, including humanitarian aid and displacement, were also by the UN.

Ammar Hijazi, the assistant minister for multilateral affairs of the State of Palestine, said that Israel has "not been able to provide any solid arguments on the basis of fact and law" during its oral arguments.

"What Israel has provided today are many of the already debunked lies that have been said before," Hijazi said.​​​​​​​

1327 GMT — Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes on Houthis