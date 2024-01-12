China has extended support to the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Somalia which is entangled in a dispute with Ethiopia concerning a port deal with Somaliland.

“China stands for upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and supports countries in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

“Somaliland is part of Somalia,” said Mao.

Ethiopia signed a sea access deal with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland without the approval of Somalia’s central government.

Somalia rejected Ethiopia's Red Sea port deal with Somaliland, calling it “illegitimate,” a threat to good neighbourliness and a violation of its sovereignty. It also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia after the deal was announced.

'Ethiopia's defence'