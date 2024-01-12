Energy and gold prices surged in early trading Friday after the US and UK carried out joint strikes on military targets associated with Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

The White House issued a statement late Thursday saying that US and British forces launched the strikes in response to Houthi attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea.

By 0330GMT, futures prices for global benchmark Brent crude for March delivery had risen by 2.4 percent, or $2.10, to $79.80 per barrel.

Natural gas futures rose by 2.1 percent to $3.20 per million British thermal units amid concerns about the impact on energy supplies through the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

The tensions in Yemen also led to a rise in spot gold futures by 0.45 percent, or $8.60, to $2,037 per ounce.