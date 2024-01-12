Troops patrolled the streets of Papua New Guinea's capital, under a state of emergency following riots that killed 16 across the country's two largest cities.

Prime Minister James Marape has pledged to restore calm after angry crowds swelled in Port Moresby on Wednesday evening, smashing windows, pillaging shops and setting buildings ablaze.

Marape said rioters would "pay the price" for the outbreaks of "lawlessness", declaring a 14-day state of emergency for the capital on Thursday evening.

With 1,000 soldiers placed on standby to bolster security, many of the city's bank branches, petrol stations and grocery stores began re-opening Friday.

"Shops have opened, fuel stations have opened, public transportation is open. People are moving again. There's been a sense of peace," Port Moresby resident Maho Laveil told AFP.

"There's an increased level of police and military around the city," the economics lecturer added.

"I think the risk is at night."