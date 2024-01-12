Israel's repression of Palestinians, undertaken as part of a policy to maintain the domination of Jewish Israelis over them, amounts to "the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution," Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

HRW released the World Report 2024 during a news conference at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

"In 2023, civilians were targeted, attacked and killed at an unprecedented scale in the recent history of Israel and Palestine," the report said.

Israeli air strikes "incessantly" pounded Gaza, hitting schools and hospitals and reducing large parts of neighbourhoods to rubble, including in attacks that were "apparently unlawful," it added.

Stressing that Israeli forces "unlawfully used white phosphorous" in densely populated areas, the report said they ordered the evacuation of all people from northern Gaza and displaced 1.9 million people.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, which Tel Aviv said killed around 1,200 people.

At least 23,357 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 59,410 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

'Move risks forced displacement, a war crime'

Israel's order to evacuate northern Gaza did not take into account the needs of older people, people with disabilities and patients, many of whom are unable to leave, the report said, adding "the move risks forced displacement, a war crime."

Since October 7, Israeli authorities sealed the crossings into Gaza, blocking the entry of people and goods, including residents in need of urgent medical care, from leaving Gaza via Erez, it said.

"Israeli authorities have regularly resorted to such measures, which target civilians and amount to unlawful collective punishment," it stressed.

Underlining that Israel's repression of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank intensified during 2023, especially after October 7, the report said Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups' launch of thousands of "indiscriminate" rockets at Israeli communities are also "war crimes."