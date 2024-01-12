BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Tesla’s German factory suspends production over Red Sea delays
Houthi attacks in the Red Sea had led to delays that created a "gap in the supply chains", Tesla said in a statement.
Tesla’s German factory suspends production over Red Sea delays
BMW said their supply chain was not affected by the attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
January 12, 2024

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has announced it is suspending for two weeks the bulk of production at its factory in Germany, citing a shortage of parts due to shipping delays caused by Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea.

The suspension was disclosed just hours before the United States and Britain announced early Friday they had carried out air strikes against Houthis over their repeated threats to vessels in the key waterway.

The Red Sea attacks had led to delays that created a "gap in the supply chains", resulting in production at the facility southeast of Berlin being suspended "with the exception of a few sectors", Tesla said in a statement.

"From February 12, production will resume in full," it added.

BMW said its supply chain was not affected by the attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea after Tesla reported it was missing components and stopping most production at its German plant because of the attacks.

"The situation in the Red Sea has no impact on the BMW Group's production, as supplies to our plants are guaranteed. We are in close contact with our logistics partners and we do not expect any failures," a spokesperson said.

RelatedUS and UK strike Yemen's Houthis; rebels say counterstrikes under way

US, British air strikes

RECOMMENDED

Early Friday morning, heavy US and British air strikes targeted an airbase, airports and a military camp in rebel-held Yemen, the Houthi's Al Masirah TV station said.

US President Joe Biden called the strikes a "defensive action" after the Red Sea attacks and said he "will not hesitate" to order further military action if needed.

Houthis' spokesman stressed that this will not “deter Yemen from supporting Palestine and Gaza.”

Since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, Houthis have stepped up attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

As a result, some shipping firms have opted to avoid the waterway, the gateway to the Suez Canal, forcing them to take a much longer route between Europe and Asia.

Related'A broader war': Reactions to US, UK strikes against Yemen's Houthis
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo