WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar ethnic armed forces and junta agree on ceasefire
In talks facilitated by a Chinese envoy Deng Xi Jin, the Three Brotherhood Alliance agreed to "ceasefire without advancing further," alliance of ethnic minority forces said.
Myanmar ethnic armed forces and junta agree on ceasefire
Myanmar Ethnic Rebels / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2024

An alliance of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar has agreed to a ceasefire with the ruling military junta, a leader of one of the groups, the TNLA, said, adding that the talks involved an envoy from neighbouring China.

The junta, which overthrew an elected government in 2021, has been battling rebels fighting to end its control of their regions since late October, with intense violence along the northern border with China.

The joint offensive has posed the biggest battlefield challenge to the military since the coup and caused concern in China about the prospect of border trade disruption and a refugee influx.

RelatedSetback for Myanmar junta as ethnic groups claim key northern town
RECOMMENDED

In talks facilitated by a Chinese envoy Deng Xi Jin, the Three Brotherhood Alliance agreed to a "ceasefire without advancing further," the TNLA leader, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, said.

"From the (alliance) side, the agreement is to refrain from offensive attacks on enemy camps or towns. From the military side, the agreement is not to engage in attacks through air strikes, bombardment, or heavy weapons."

Myanmar's junta was not immediately available for confirmation.

The two other groups in the alliance, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Arakan Army (AA), did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo