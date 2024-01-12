Last week, the United States blocked the export of advanced chip-making equipment to China as part of its campaign to stop Beijing from producing cutting-edge microchips.

The equipment in question were DUV lithography machines, which Netherlands-based ASML makes for semiconductor fabs such as Taiwan’s TSMC and Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

The US has been pressuring allies including Japan and the Netherlands to drastically reduce supply of equipment and raw materials, that China needs to produce advanced computer chips.

ASML was already scheduled to stop shipments of DUV equipment - specifically the 1980Di and 1980Fi models - to Chinese buyers from January. But the US pressured Amsterdam to act days before the deadline. This hinted at the seriousness of the officials in President Joe Biden’s administration to take on China.

But leading industry experts and the US government's own assessment say the measures are falling short.

“The Biden administration is starting to enforce export controls better, but there are still major gaps in that new foundries can spin off and receive 1980Di and 1980Fi from ASML,” says Dylan Patel of Semianalysis, who was among the first to report on China’s 7nm breakthrough.

“Established firms like CXMT who have openly flaunted sanctions violations continue to receive shipments of ASML tools as well. Lastly, SMIC can receive shipments of ASML's tools at every site they operate except Shanghai.”

CXMT or ChangZin Memory Technologies, which makes DRAM memory chips, and SMIC, are among Chinese companies at the forefront of building in-house capability to produce advanced chips.

The limits of US export control

Since 2018,the US has relied on its financial and economic clout on the global trade and banking system to block sale of equipment, chemicals and software to Chinese firms. Washington accuses them of working closely with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

But despite these measures, the Chinese firms have managed to keep up with Moore's Law.

In 2022, Dylan Patel and his colleagues at SemiAnalysis found SMIC’s 7nm chips in a bitcoin mining integrated circuit. That revelation shocked the tech world.

Washington is banking on its leverage over the global semiconductor supply chain to stop China from acquiring the capability of making chips at nodes of 14 nanometers (nm) or beyond.

A nanometer is the size of a transistor, the building blocks of chips -- the smaller the size, the more transistors can be piled on to a chip, making them more efficient and cost-effective.

Only a handful of chip makers like Samsung, Intel and TSMC had the capability to make advanced chips.

At the time, some analysts argued that SMIC’s 7nm chips weren’t good enough and they wouldn't ever find their way into electronic goods.