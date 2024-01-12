The US and UK have used disproportionate force in Yemen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan criticised the attacks on Yemen by the US and UK.

"All of these actions involve the use of disproportionate force. Israel is also using disproportionate force in Palestine," he said.

"We receive information from various sources that the Houthis have made a very successful defence, provided a successful response, against both the US and the UK," he said.

The US and UK carried out strikes on multiple targets inside Yemen late Thursday in response to ongoing drone and missile strikes by the Houthis on international shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The attacks by the Yemeni group began in November in response to Israel's aggression against Palestinians since October 7.

