WORLD
2 MIN READ
China vows to 'crush' Taiwan 'independence' efforts ahead of key election
Beijing accuses Taipei's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the self-ruled island toward the dangerous conditions of war by purchasing arms from the United States.
China vows to 'crush' Taiwan 'independence' efforts ahead of key election
Saturday's presidential contest is being closely watched around the world as the winner will lead the strategically important island — a major producer of vital semiconductors — as it manages ties with an increasingly assertive China. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
January 12, 2024

China's military has vowed to "crush" any efforts to promote Taiwan's independence, a day before a crucial election on the self-ruled island which Beijing claims is part of its territory.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains high vigilance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush 'Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms," Defence Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement on Friday.

Zhang accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the island "toward the dangerous conditions of war" by purchasing arms from the United States.

Taiwan and its 23 million people are separated by a narrow 180-kilometre (110-mile) strait from China, which has vowed to retake the island one day.

RECOMMENDED

Saturday's presidential contest is being closely watched around the world as the winner will lead the strategically important island — a major producer of vital semiconductors — as it manages ties with an increasingly assertive China.

Beijing in recent years has maintained a near-daily military presence around Taiwan, sending in warplanes and ships to its surroundings in so-called "grey zone" harassment actions which fall short of outright provocation.

The weeks leading up to Saturday's vote have also seen a flurry of Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait's sensitive median line, which Taipei authorities have slammed as a form of interference in the crucial poll.

RelatedTaiwan prepares for anti-invasion drills as China sends dozens of warplanes
Explore
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo