Yemen's Houthis have threatened an all-out war after the United States and UK carried out air strikes, saying all American and British interests have become "legitimate targets" after the "direct and declared aggression."

Overnight on Thursday, the US and UK struck Yemen's capital, Sanaa, Hudaida, Sa'ada, and Dhamar governorates, in response to the Yemeni group's continuing attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea.

"The strikes are symbolic in their effect and mostly are in response to shipping and insurance companies' pressure on US and UK interests," says Farea Al-Muslimi, Research Fellow, Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House.

"The targeted areas and military sites are really only peanuts in the wider context of Houthi weapon and military capabilities - especially their maritime weapons."

The strikes are expected to escalate the crisis, as the Iran-allied Houthis have warned on numerous occasions in the past couple of days.

Abdul Malik al Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthi group, said the US and its allies will "pay the price" for attacking Yemen.

The Houthis have taken a strong stance against Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza, in which more than 23,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed since October 7th. Tel Aviv says Hamas killed some 1,200 Israelis.

The shipping lines that have been targeted in the Red Sea were linked to Israel, the Houthis said. But the attacks have badly affected marine trade in the region as many cargo vessels are taking a longer detour around the Horn of Africa to carry goods from Asia to Europe.

Filiz Katman, Director of the Energy Politics and Markets Research Center at Istanbul Aydin University, says it's unlikely the conflict can drag on for long since many countries, including the US, are heading for elections and the risk it poses to the global economy.

Houthis' main goal is to increase the cost of war for Israel, she says.

Hardened fighters

Houthis fought a years-long war with the well-equipped and financed Saudi Arabia-led military coalition. Despite suffering losses, the Houthis, who allegedly receive weapons and funds from Iran, managed to take control of vast swaths of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

Al-Muslimi says he doesn't think the American and British strikes will prevent the Houthis from carrying out further attacks in the Red Sea, and instead, it could force the group to retaliate even harder.

The Houthis will likely expand their attacks on the US and UK ships and military bases across the Arabian Peninsula, he says.

"They are also most likely to attack western oil and industrial infrastructures within their rocket's reach."